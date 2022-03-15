Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

By ZEKE MILLER and LAURAN NEERGAARD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors. That would add a fourth shot to the regimen for adults over 65, who currently get a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose. If the government approves the request, made by the company Tuesday, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves, given that cases currently are dropping. Pfizer based its request on data from Israel, where a fourth dose already is offered those 60 and older.