Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebb and oil prices slide. The S&P 500 was 1.3% higher in morning trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The wilder action was in oil and Asian stock markets, where tightening anti-COVID measures in China are raising worries. Oil tumbled more than 8%, and a barrel of U.S. crude fell below $95. Stocks in Hong Kong sank more than 5% for a second straight day. Treasury yields fell as the Federal Reserve starts a highly anticipated two-day meeting on rates.