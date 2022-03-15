UK’s Johnson to visit Saudi Arabia for oil supply talks

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit Saudi Arabia and meet with its crown prince for talks on oil supplies, as he stressed that the West must end its dependence on Russian energy. Johnson will also use the trip to press Saudi Arabia to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Foreign Office official said Tuesday. Ahead of the trip, Johnson said Western “addiction” to Russian fuel had emboldened Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Johnson will reportedly meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this week in the hope the Gulf state can increase its production of fuel supplies. The visit has met with an outcry from U.K. lawmakers.