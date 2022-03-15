UK’s Johnson visits Saudi Arabia, seeks more oil output

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to seek increased oil production from the Gulf states to reduce dependence on Russian energy. Johnson calls Saudi Arabia and the UAE “key international partners” in his efforts to wean the West off Russian oil and gas, improve energy security and coordinate action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The controversial visit has sparked an outcry from U.K. lawmakers and rights groups, coming just days after Saudi Arabia said it executed 81 people in a mass execution. Johnson is to meet with meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates, then travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.