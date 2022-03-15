US producer prices climbed 10% in February from a year ago

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that is producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from January. The year-over-year increase was in line with economists’ forecasts. The report did not include price changes after Feb. 15, missing a spike in energy prices when Russia invaded Ukraine nine days later.