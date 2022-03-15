Wall Street heads for gains after world shares sink

Wall Street pointed toward gains in premarket trading Tuesday after world share prices sunk lower, with Hong Kong down almost 6% and Shanghai losing 5% as virus lockdowns and rising numbers of COVID cases in China threaten to disrupt manufacturing and trade. Prices for oil and other commodities slid further Tuesday as Russian forces pounded the Ukraine capital ahead of another round of talks between the two sides. Markets remain jumbled as investors try to gauge various economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes by central banks and new virus lockdowns in China.