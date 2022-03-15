World shares sink as virus, war trump strong China data

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World share prices have fallen, with Hong Kong down almost 6% and Shanghai sinking 5% as upbeat economic data failed to dispel gloom over rising virus cases in China. Prices for oil and other commodities slid further Tuesday as Russian forces pounded the Ukraine capital ahead of another round of talks between the two sides. Markets remain jumbled as investors try to gauge various economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes by central banks and new virus lockdowns in China. The lockdowns and rising numbers of COVID cases are adding to worries over disruptions to manufacturing and trade.