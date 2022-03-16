Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for ‘unlawful’ CNN firing

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Former prime time anchor Chris Cuomo on Wednesday asked an arbitrator to award him $125 million for what he called his “unlawful” firing. Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker fired Cuomo in December, saying he hadn’t been aware of the extent the anchor had helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo says Zucker was fully aware of what he’d done, and that Zucker and former top aide Allison Gollust tried to help his brother politically, too. CNN wouldn’t comment. Neither would a spokesperson for Zucker and Gollust, although she’s denied those charges on Gollust’s behalf in the past.