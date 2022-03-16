Ukraine joins European grid, ending dependence on Russia

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Engineers have linked Ukraine to an electricity grid spanning much of continental Europe, allowing the country to decouple its power system from Russia. The Belgium-based group representing dozens of transmission system operators in Europe said the electricity grids of Ukraine and its smaller neighbor Moldova were successfully synchronized with the Continental European Power System on a trial basis. Grid operators had been preparing such a move following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month prompted an emergency request by Kyiv to speed up a process that was expected to take years to complete. The move means European grid operators will be able to help maintain the stability of the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems.