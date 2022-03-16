UK’s Johnson in UAE, Saudi Arabia to press for more oil

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met with the de facto rulers of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in efforts to ease gasoline prices as the West grapples with economic headwinds from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Johnson was seeking greater investments in the U.K.’s renewable energy transition and ways to secure more oil to lessen British dependence on Russian energy supplies. His visit is also aimed at pressing these two major OPEC producers to pump more oil. Johnson said he and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on the importance to fight oil price inflation, but he did not spell out whether Saudi Arabia was receptive to increasing oil production.