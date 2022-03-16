Wall Street opens higher following surge in Chinese markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is adding to its gains early Wednesday as markets start to gather hope that there may be better news on the horizon on inflation, the war in Ukraine and other worries that have been keeping investors unsettled. The S&P 500 was up 1.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Chinese markets soared overnight after Beijing promised help for that country’s struggling real estate industry and its internet companies. Ukraine’s president was making a direct appeal for help to U.S. lawmakers in a speech. Later in the day the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018.