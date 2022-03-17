Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and DÉBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate has given final legislative approval for President Alberto Fernández’s administration to refinance the government’s $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund and avoid a default. The lawmakers voted 56 to 13, with three abstentions, on Thursday to approve the deal signed with the IMF in early March. It was already approved by the Chamber of Deputies last week, though it still must also be approved by the IMF’s board. While the approval helps the South American country avoid another default and economic turmoil, it may have created an insurmountable fracture between Fernández and his powerful vice president, former President Cristina Fernández, who has questioned the terms negotiated with the IMF.