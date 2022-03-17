Guilty plea for Nevada man who grabbed woman’s leg on flight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man could face more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he groped a woman who had fallen asleep during a flight to Las Vegas. Federal prosecutors say Daniel Parkhurst pleaded guilty this week to one count of interference with a flight crew and one count of assault on an aircraft. The charges stem from a 2019 Southwest Airlines flight. According to court documents, Parkhurst squeezed the upper inner thigh of a woman who had fallen asleep. The documents say he didn’t let go when she woke up and told him to let go, and that he hit her several times.