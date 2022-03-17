Major UK ferry operator fires 800 crew, disrupting service

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — One of the largest ferry operators in the United Kingdom has fired 800 crew members without notice and plans to replace them with cheaper staff. Thursday’s announcement by P&O Ferries sparked a furious response from workers and criticism from British authorities. Many workers were fired by Zoom message, and some locked themselves on their vessels in protest. The company owned by the Dubai government says it’s cutting costs after posting a $132 million loss last year. The British government criticized the way the company treated workers. It warned that travelers could expect 10 days of disruption on routes to Ireland, Northern Ireland, France and the Netherlands.