PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — PayPal says that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those now refugees across Europe. Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country. They will now be able to receive funds, as well as make transfers within Ukraine and abroad. California-based PayPal said it will waive fees on transfers of funds to Ukrainian accounts, or for anyone receiving funds in Ukrainian accounts until June 30. It’s the latest measure by banks and other financial services companies looking for ways to help Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s invasion.