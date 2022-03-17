Study: SUVs, pickups hit pedestrians more often than cars do

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars. That’s according to a new study released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It points to the increasing popularity of larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on U.S. roads. The authors also questioned whether wider pillars holding up roofs of the larger vehicles make it harder for drivers to spot people. In 2020, the last year for which complete statistics are available, 6,519 pedestrians were killed in the U.S. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that’s up 59% since 2009, and a 4% increase from 2019.