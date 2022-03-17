US premarket lower, world shares mixed after Fed rate hike

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was pointing toward losses at the opening bell Thursday, one day after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 in an effort to combat surging prices. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both off 0.3%, following more big gains in Asia after China promised support for its real estate and internet industries. Oil prices rose almost $5 per barrel, once again approaching the $100 mark. U.S. benchmarks all rose on Wednesday after the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by 0.25 percentage points, a widely anticipated move.