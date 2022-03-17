Wall Street’s big rally slows as oil climbs back above $100

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s big two-day rally is stalling on Thursday as oil prices jump back above $100 per barrel. The S&P 500 was drifting between small gains and losses in early trading, after surging more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years. It was 0.1% higher in early trading. U.S. oil leaped more than 7% to top $105 per barrel. Such moves have become the norm as investors struggle to handicap what will happen to the economy and inflation because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher interest rates and renewed COVID-19 worries.