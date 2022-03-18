Energy agency: 10 steps would save 2.7M barrels of oil a day

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says the world could quickly reduce global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day by cutting down on car and plane travel. The Paris-based agency says it would help ease the supply crunch caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IEA said in a report Friday that “practical actions by governments and citizens” could significantly reduce oil demand, make fuel cheaper for consumers, shrink Russia’s hydrocarbon revenue and boost efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. If fully implemented in advanced economies, the IEA said its plan could cut oil demand by the same amount as all the cars in China within four months.