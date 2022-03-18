Stocks shake off an early loss, head for another weekly gain

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off an early loss Wall Street Friday and turned higher in afternoon trading, adding to their weekly gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Both indexes are on track for their best weekly gains of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly. The ongoing war in Ukraine continues to drive sentiment after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more help for his country after days of bombardment of civilian sites. Wall Street remains concerned about rising interest rates and surging COVID-19 cases in China and Europe.