Stocks turn higher, headed for biggest weekly gain of 2022

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks shook off an early loss on Wall Street Friday and turned higher in afternoon trading, putting the market on track for its biggest weekly gain of the year. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly. The ongoing war in Ukraine continues to drive sentiment after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more help for his country after days of bombardment of civilian sites. Wall Street remains concerned about rising interest rates and surging COVID-19 cases in China and Europe.