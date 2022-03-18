Stocks wobble on Wall Street, but head for weekly gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as a three-day rally stalled, but major indexes are still headed for strong weekly gains. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Both indexes are on track for their best weekly gains of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. The ongoing war in Ukraine continues to drive sentiment after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more help for his country after days of bombardment of civilian sites. Wall Street remains concerned about rising interest rates and surging COVID-19 cases in China and Europe.