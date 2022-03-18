Wall Street futures lower after oil climbs back above $100

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street veered toward losses before the market opened on Friday, following declines in Europe as oil prices hovered above $100 per barrel. Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the same for the Dow industrials slipped 0.6% lower as investors try to weigh impacts from the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and surging COVID-19 cases in China and Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more help for his country after days of bombardment of civilian sites in multiple cities. Shares in Asia mostly finished higher ahead of President Joe Biden’s planned call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.