World shares mixed after oil climbs back above $100

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened lower in Europe after gains for most Asian benchmarks. Oil prices hovered above $100 per barrel. Stocks rose in Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Paris, Frankfurt and London. U.S. futures were lower. Investors are juggling a raft of concerns including resurging COVID cases, the war in Ukraine and surging inflation. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest rate policy unchanged despite moves by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to boost rates to counter inflation. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% after surging more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years.