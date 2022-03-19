Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes says it’s suspending new investments for its Russia operations. The news Saturday comes a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger. The Houston, Texas-based businesses are responding to U.S. sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In its statement, Baker Hughes said it’s complying with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations. Halliburton said Friday that it paused future business in Russia. Schlumberger said it immediately suspended investment and technology deployment to its Russia operations. As the war continues, companies that remain are under increasing pressure to leave.