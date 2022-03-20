Yemen rebels launch barrage of strikes on Saudi sites

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state-run media says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia that targeted a liquified natural gas plant, water desalination plant, oil facility and power station. The Saudi-led military coalition said the attacks Sunday did not cause casualties. But the attacks temporarily cut production at one oil facility and sparked a fire at another. It marked the latest escalation in Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia as peace talks remain stalled. The attacks also came as Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced that its profits rose 124% in 2021 to $110 billion, a big jump amid soaring oil prices.