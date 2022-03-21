Chelsea owner Abramovich’s luxury yacht docks in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports says a yacht belonging to Chelsea soccer club owner and sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has docked in Turkey’s Aegean Sea resort of Bodrum. The docking comes amid international moves to freeze assets belonging to top Russian businessmen with close links to the Kremlin. NTV television said the Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht Solaris docked in Turkey — which has not joined sanctions on Russia — after leaving departing Montenegro. It was not known if Abramovich was aboard or if the yacht was moved to Turkey to avoid sanctions. A group of Ukrainians in Bodrum protested the yacht’s arrival, carrying “No War” signs.