D.C. sues Grubhub, saying fees, promotions are deceptive

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

The District of Columbia is suing meal delivery company Grubhub, saying it misled customers with a promotion that claimed to help restaurants during the height of the pandemic. The lawsuit also alleges that Grubhub deceives customers by obscuring added fees and failing to disclose that its prices for menu items may be higher than restaurants’ prices. Grubhub says it complies with Washington’s laws and is disappointed by the lawsuit. But the Chicago-based company also says it will more clearly list its fees and pricing in the future.