Dredging seeks to free grounded cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says dredging has begun to free a cargo ship that’s been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week. Officials said Monday that a salvage company began dredging around the Ever Forward over the weekend. The work is expected to continue throughout the week. Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William Doyle says dredged materials will be reused to help rebuild an island off the Chesapeake’s Eastern Shore that has suffered from severe erosion. The Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground on March 13.