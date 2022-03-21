EU slams ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine, mulls fresh sanctions

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are accusing Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. But the 27-nation bloc appears unlikely to hit Russia’s energy sector with sanctions soon despite a clamor across Europe for those responsible to be held to account. Civilian deaths are mounting, notably in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is dismayed by Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure, saying that “for me these are clearly war crimes.” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expects that a new round of EU sanctions will be drawn up soon, possibly by the time U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for talks with European leaders at NATO and EU headquarters.