Stocks edge lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as major indexes come off their best week since November 2020. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 1%. Bond yields rose significantly. Energy prices jumped and lifted oil companies, while technology stocks fell and weighed down the broader market. Alleghany, a reinsurance company, soared 25% after agreeing to be bought by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Boeing fell 5.8% after one of its planes crashed in China with 132 people on board, and media ratings agency Nielsen sank 7.8% after rejecting an acquisition offer.