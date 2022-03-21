Stocks open higher on Wall Street after best week since 2020

Stocks are posting modest gains in early trading on Wall Street Monday, led by energy companies as crude oil prices take another turn higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The benchmark index is coming off its biggest weekly gain since 2020. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were barely higher in the early going. Alleghany, a reinsurance company, soared 25% after agreeing to be bought by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Boeing fell 5.7% after one of its planes crashed in China with 132 people on board, and media ratings agency Nielsen sank 11% after rejecting an acquisition offer.