Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street after best week since 2020

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as major indexes come off their best week since November 2020. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Bond yields rose significantly. Energy prices jumped and lifted oil companies, while communications stocks fell. Alleghany, a reinsurance company, soared 25% after agreeing to be bought by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Boeing fell 3.8% after one of its planes crashed in China with 132 people on board, and media ratings agency Nielsen sank 8% after rejecting an acquisition offer.