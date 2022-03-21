Wall Street uneven in premarket after best week since 2020

Wall Street pointed toward an uneven open on Monday as investors kept an eye on efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, while the same for the S&P 500 inched up less than 0.1%. Russia’s attack has pushed oil prices up another $4 per barrel and added to uncertainty about the global economic outlook. Wall Street’s three main indexes had their best week since November 2020 as investors appeared to welcome the Federal Reserve’s attempt to fight surging inflation by raising its key interest rate.