Stocks gain ground on Wall Street, oil prices ease lower

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday and oil prices eased lower as investors remained focused on the outlook for inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%. European markets were also higher and Asian markets closed higher overnight. Banks led the gains, along with technology stocks. Energy stocks slipped as oil prices fell. Bond yields continued to rise a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, if it needed to.