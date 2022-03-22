Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:45 AM

Stocks open higher on Wall Street, oil prices ease lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street and oil prices are easing back from their recent upward march, which had worsened investors’ already heightened worries about inflation. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a similar amount. European markets were also higher and Asian markets closed higher overnight. Bond yields continued to rise a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, if it needed to. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content