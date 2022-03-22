US agrees to lift taxes on British steel, aluminum

The Associated Press

The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on British steel and aluminum, mending a rift between allies that dates back to the Trump administration. At a meeting Tuesday in Baltimore, the U.S. and the U.K. announced a deal that would remove taxes on British steel and aluminum that came in below new quotas on the imports. The British agreed to lift retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, including whiskey. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum in 2018, calling the foreign metals a threat to U.S. national security — a move that outraged the British, Europeans and other longstanding American allies.