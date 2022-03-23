LA police: Wearing expensive jewelry could make you a target

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves — a note of caution as robberies are up citywide. The police department’s suggestion Tuesday came as robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars worth of merchandise. Passersby recorded video of Tuesday’s assault on the store, the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region. In the city of LA, robberies are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021.