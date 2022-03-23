Stocks fall on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks are falling on Wall Street Wednesday afternoon, giving back some of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rise sharply again. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%. The losses were broad. Technology, health care and financial stocks were among the biggest weights. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Bond yields eased back. U.S. President Joe Biden is heading to Europe for a NATO meeting Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.