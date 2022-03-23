Stocks slip on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks are falling on Wall Street Wednesday morning, giving back some of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rise sharply again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. The losses were broad, led by technology and health care stocks. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground. Energy stocks gained ground along with crude oil prices. Bond yields were easing lower. U.S. President Joe Biden is heading to Europe for a NATO meeting Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.