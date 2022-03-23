US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a plan that’s intended to end racial and ethnic discrimination in the appraisal of home values. The plan is part of a broader federal effort to address a wealth gap that systemic inequality has perpetuated. Among the 21 in the plan is a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so buyers can receive a mortgage. An analysis by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac shows appraisers are more likely to undervalue homes in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. This form of discrimination widens the racial wealth gap.