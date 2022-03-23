Voice recorder found in wreckage of China Eastern plane

By NG HAN GUAN and KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Investigators have found what they believe to be the cockpit flight recorder in the wreckage of a China Eastern flight that crashed in the country’s south with 132 people on board. Zhu Tao, director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Authority of China, told reporters Wednesday that one of two “black boxes” aboard the plane suffered damage but that the recording unit is “relatively intact.” Zhu said the recorder will be sent to Beijing for decoding and analysis. He said how long that will take depends on the degree of damage the unit suffered. Wallets and identity and bank cards have been found and human remains were also recovered Wednesday. Rain and poor visibility are hampering the search.