Wall Street opens lower as crude oil prices climb again

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, giving back some of the big gains they made a day earlier. Crude oil prices were rising sharply again, renewing worries that prices could climb even more for gas and many other kinds of goods. The S&P 500 gave up 0.8% in the early going Wednesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.8%. Crude oil prices were up more than 4%. Bond yields were easing lower after shooting higher a day earlier. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.35%.