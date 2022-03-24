5 charged in Georgia-to-California black market gun scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say five people illegally trafficked more than 500 guns from Georgia to California, where they would sell them on the black market, for more than $160,000 over nearly two years. Officials say the federal investigation began after authorities discovered that a gun used in a Sacramento, California, shooting was traced to Georgia. A federal grand jury indicted the group Thursday after their arrests on March 11. All five are charged with conspiracy to unlawfully deal in firearms and unlawful dealing in firearms. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.