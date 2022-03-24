American weekly jobless claims at lowest level since 1969

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength in the midst of rising costs and an ongoing virus pandemic. Jobless claims fell by 28,000 to 187,000 for the week ending March 19, the lowest since September of 1969, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, also fell to levels not seen in five decades.