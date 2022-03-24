Stocks are off to a cautiously higher start on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are inching higher in the early going on Wall Street Thursday as a streak of cautious trading continues on world markets. The S&P 500 index edged up 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was barely in the green with a gain of just 0.1%. Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past few days. Crude oil prices are edging lower as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Treasury yields rose.