Ukraine refugees’ hopes of return wane after a month of war

By SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — As Russia launched its war in Ukraine last month, exhausted and frightened refugees streamed into neighboring countries. They carried whatever they could quickly grab. Many cried. They still do. The United Nations says that more than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started exactly one month ago Thursday, in the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II. Most believed they would soon be back home. That hope is waning now. The European Union has announced moves to help its member states assist the millions of refugees in accessing schools for their children, health care, accommodation and work.