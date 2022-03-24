US stocks edge higher amid cautious trading on world markets

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as a streak of cautious trading continues on world markets. The S&P 500 index rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189 points, or 0.6%, to 34,544 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past few days. Crude oil prices slipped as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Treasury yields rose.