Spain’s truckers get gas price cut but some keep striking

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government and the country’s main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for an industry that is getting hurt by high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. Russia’s war in Ukraine has helped drive gas prices higher in Europe, making it more expensive for truckers to fuel their vehicles. The Socialist-led government announced it is discounting 0.20 euros ($.22) per liter of gas for truckers as part of a package of measures worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). However, a group of striking truckers said its demands go beyond gas prices and its walkout will continue. The strike has disrupted supply chains and brought scattered shortages of vegetables, milk and fish.