Stocks stall as Wall Street wraps up bumpy week of trading

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as they wrapped up a bumpy week with more uncertainty about where to go next. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. Major indexes have been alternating between gains and losses all this week as markets try to suss out what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to play out. The U.S. and Europe announced a partnership Friday to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian energy. Treasury yields rose and oil prices remained volatile.